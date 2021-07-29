Twitter Reacts as India Beats an Olympic Defending Champion Second Time

On Thursday, the Indian men's national hockey team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games with a convincing 3-1 win over defending champion Argentina in their penultimate Pool A match. Goals from Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh sealed the deal for India.

Also Read: Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Atanu Stuns Korean Legend, Sindhu Through to QFs

This is only the second time that India has beaten an Olympics defending champion. The only other occasion the Indian men's hockey team has defeated the defending Olympic champion in a Games was in 1964, again in Tokyo. In the final, India defeated the 1960 Rome Olympics winner, Pakistan 1-0. In their chase for the title in 2016, India was also the only team to defeat Argentina.

Earlier in the competition, India had defeated New Zealand 3-2, lost to Australia 7-1, then made a comeback against Spain by beating them 3-0, and today they beat the defending champion Argentina 3-1.

The victory increased the hope of a medal in the event and the fans back home are not shy about expressing their feelings on Twitter.

And that's the victory against defending champions for our boys after crushing defeat against aus we have played some fine hockey❤️❤️ #Hockey #INDvARG #Olympics — Anju #TeamIndia (@Deep_Point_) July 29, 2021

Who wiil we meet in Quarters not Belgium for sure. Belgium and Australia r the only strong teams in this Olympics. Luckily if we won't play against both of them in semis also we can go for Gold( Anything can happen on finals). #INDvARG #Hockey #TeamIndia https://t.co/CwCBAO3SM1 — Manu (@25_Imanu) July 29, 2021

Terrific couple of goals in the last quarter ensuring a comfortable of Team India Vs Kiwis in Men's Hockey at #INDvARG #Tokyo2020 — Amit Rawat (@amitksrawat) July 29, 2021

Good Coach in the Workplace for #TeamIndia Graham Reid is Excellent ....Well Played India !!!#Hockey #INDvARG #Ind — Balu Mahendra (@balumahendra_v) July 29, 2021

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Atanu Stuns Korean Legend, Sindhu Through to QFsInternational Tiger Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.