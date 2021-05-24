Twitter Reactions on Sushil Kumar’s Arrest in Alleged Murder Case

Sushil Kumar’s herculean strength and razor-sharp agility on the mat has often led to dropped jaws and thundering rounds of applause, but the tide has turned and how.

The two-time Olympic medalist’s arrest on grounds of involvement in an ugly brawl that resulted in junior national champion Sagar Dhankar’s death has stoked the ire of netizens. Twitter users are fuming at the alleged misdeeds of the decorated grappler even though a final verdict of the case has not been made and it has not been proven that Sushil is indeed guilty.

I was a big fan of Sushil Kumar but now he has disappointed us completely. #SushilKumar#SushilKumarArrested — Manoj Agrawal (@manoj_indore) May 23, 2021

#sushilkumar from national hero to alleged Zero — satish shah (@sats45) May 23, 2021

The sports-loving fandom found it a tough pill to swallow that Kumar, once the toast of the town for his sparkling achievements, is now in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Sushil joined India's coveted club of Olympic medallists at the Beijing 2008 Games, with his bronze in the 66kg category. The champion sportsman showed that he wasn’t a one-hit-wonder when added a silver medal to his cabinet four years later at London 2012.

However, the alleged charges of barbarity levelled against him have poured cold water over those glittering accolades.

Never seen such a tragic fall of so professionally successful person. Olympics is a big deal. Normally people can't even think of medals in Olympics, to participate and represent the country itself is a big deal and pride. #SushilKumar #reallystrange — Seema (@seemp14) May 24, 2021

Pained to see this. What a fall !



Winning two Olympic medals for country is not a joke. We all love him for what he has achieved on the mat.



But, an athlete is also judged by his off the field conduct & #SushilKumar has disappointed there.



PS: He hasn’t been convicted yet. https://t.co/PO5RNVZFXF — Avinash Kumar Atish (@AtishAvinash) May 23, 2021

A user was also of the opinion that athletes need to be given anger management training along with physical strengthening sessions. The wrestling community has for long carried the notorious baggage of goons in India and the Sushil episode has added insult to injury.

Anger management training is as important as Physical training for the sportspersons esp wrestlers.#SushilKumar — Shweta Dhull (@ShweDhull) May 23, 2021

Wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case is very shocking! If Sushil Kumar is responsible for such murder, wrestler Sushil kumar must be given exemplary punishment and all of his medals,awards should be taken back ! Great shame for the country!!! — P. S. CHATTERJEE (@ChatterjeePart4) May 24, 2021

After evading arrest for nearly 3 weeks, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was nabbed by Delhi Police in relation to a brawl which lead to another wrestler's death- a bounty of 1L had earlier been announced on him.



Ironically, all this unfolded on world wrestling day. — ANANYA NAITHANI (@theyawingbuddha) May 24, 2021

