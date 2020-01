The Year 2020 marks the 189th birth anniversary of 19th-century social reformer Savitribai Phule. She played an instrumental role in the upliftment of women. Savitribai Phule worked for towards women education and empowerment in India at the time when India was ruled by Britishers. She was born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon village in Maharashtra's Satara District in Mali community.