Twitter to livestream NASCAR Cup Series; fans can have in-car experience of the race

To broadcast in-car camera perspectives to its 328 million monthly users, Twitter has announced a deal with US-based auto-racing sports events company NASCAR to livestream each of the "10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series" races.

Twitter's live NASCAR-race streaming is scheduled to begin from September 17 in Chicagoland in the US. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the micro-blogging site revealed it has signed Toyota as a sponsor of the streams, a New York Post report said late on Thursday.

"NASCAR continues to innovate on Twitter, a place where their passionate fans discuss what's happening before, during and after every race. Our new collaboration will offer NASCAR fans a unique live-stream perspective for the 2017 playoffs alongside the real-time Twitter conversation," Anthony Noto, Chief Operating Officer, Twitter, was quoted as saying.

Twitter users can watch the in-car camera experience of the race for free on NASCAR's official Twitter handle, "@NASCAR". "The screen featuring the live feed will also display curated tweets designed to capture the Twitter-NASCAR conversation," the report noted.

Twitter is already streaming premium video from MLB, the NFL and the PGA Tour on its platform. Earlier this year, Twitter partnered with ESL and Dreamhack, two of the biggest organisations in the pro-gaming world, to live stream tournaments and >other e-sports events. In May, Twitter linked up with the BBC to share coverage of five major UK elections debates. The company also >live-streamed US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January.