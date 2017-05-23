Twitter hires Todd Swidler as Global Head of live business

New York, May 23 (IANS) Aiming to bet big in live video streaming, micro-blogging website Twitter has hired Todd Swidler as Global Head of Live Business.

Swidler was earlier associated with Bloomberg as the Global Head of Video Distribution and Partnerships.

"Twitter is making a hard push into live video, but it's going to have to figure out a way to monetize that if it's going to figure out how to attract advertisers as a unique product compared to other video services like YouTube or Facebook," technology website techcrunch.com reported on Tuesday.

"Excited to announce @toddswidler is joining Twitter as our new Global Head of Live Business. Welcome to the flock, Todd! #golive," Anthony Noto, COO, Twitter, said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Twitter partnered with US-based live-events company Live Nation to exclusively livestream video of concerts.

In March, Twitter join hands with ESL and Dreamhack -- two of the biggest organisations in the pro-gaming world -- to live stream tournaments and other e-sports events.

--IANS

