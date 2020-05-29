Twitter Hides Two of Trump’s Tweets for ‘Glorifying Violence’

Days after offering users the option of fact-checking two tweets posted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday, 28 May, hid two of Trump’s tweets, citing violation of Rules.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," said the social media giant.

Trump’s tweet was in reference to Minneapolis riots that have broken out after the death of 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man who died on Monday, after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the back of his neck, while he was handcuffed and other officers stood by, IANS reported.

Trump said that he could not “stand back and watch this happen”.

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right...," he said.

Also Read: Trump Signs Exec Order Targeting Twitter Post Fact-Checking Row

In his second tweet, he added, "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter's public interest notice read: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," IANS reports.

"People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet," it adds.

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance," explained Twitter.

The latest Twitter action came after Trump hit back against social media platforms with an executive order on "preventing online censorship" and skewering Twitter for "political bias", after Twitter fact-checked his earlier tweets.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: ‘Leave Our Employees Out of This’: Twitter CEO Responds to Trump

. Read more on News by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths Twitter Hides Two of Trump’s Tweets for ‘Glorifying Violence’ . Read more on News by The Quint.