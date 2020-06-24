Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hit Mizoram at 8:02 AM Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020

Mumbai, June 24: An earthquake of 7.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Oaxaca in Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. The massive quake hit the southern state of Oaxaca with residents claiming to have felt the shocks, triggering a tsunami warning for coastal communities in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Cyber Department issued an advisory regarding "Chinese cyber attackers planning a large scale phishing attack", revealing that at least 40,300 such cyber-attacks have been attempted in the last 4-5 days which can be traced to Chengdu area of China.

The number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. While Maharashtra is the worst-hit states in the pandemic, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,947 coronavirus cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital to 66,602.

Puri continued to remain under complete shutdown that came into effect from 9 pm on Monday and will remain till 2 pm today. RathYatra was carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

