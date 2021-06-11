Twitter Hails Shikhar Dhawan’s Promotion to Captaincy for SL Tour

India flexed the depth of their bench strength as the senior selection committee announced a 20-member limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. Shikhar Dhawan has been put at the helm of the second-string roster which has no dearth of fresh faces with Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham receiving their maiden call-ups.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy for the white ball expedition that comprises three ODIs and T20s apiece at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Also Read: Dhawan to Captain India on Tour of SL; Maiden Call-Up for Padikkal

The sporting fandom on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement as a flurry of congratulatory messages washed over the micro-blogging platform. Netizens were particularly pleased with Dhawan’s upgrade to captaincy, reckoning that the southpaw has earned his stripes with his consistent performances in top-flight cricket. It was along expected lines that Dhawan, the senior-most member of the camp, will be handed the reins while mainstays Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are away on England duty.

Congratulations @SDhawan25 for new role & all debutants wish you a Good luck.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/cTFos4KwPG — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) June 10, 2021

S. Dhawan being named as the captain is well deserved. This man has been consistent in ODIs as much as Rohit. #ShikharDhawan https://t.co/bnAqwAHIIA — Krishna Kulkarni (@kgk2608) June 11, 2021

Many congratulations @SDhawan25 for being appointed as the Captain for theSri Lankan tour . Wishing the men in blue the very best @BCCI — Mithun Manhas!! (@MithunManhas) June 10, 2021

A young and dynamic looking Indian side led by our very own @SDhawan25 will tour #SriLanka. Really looking forward to watching the next gen of @BCCI cricketers. #slvsind pic.twitter.com/KR88Gy5EY0 — Swapneel Sarma (@swapneel_sarma) June 10, 2021

#ShikharDhawan will be captain to #INDvSL matches.. The new young Indian Side is ready to roar..... pic.twitter.com/bWXG08poRQ — Chandhru SanthanaRaj (@iam_chandhru) June 10, 2021

Moreover, users were lavish in praise of the youngsters who made the cut on the back of scintillating exploits in the IPL and domestic circles. Wiry left-arm Chetan Sakariya, who lost his elder brother and father in quick succession this year, is one among the fresh recruits. For the rookie who went through an excruciatingly rough patch in his personal life, the national call-up would prove to be a soothing balm.

Story continues

Happy for Chetan Sakariya, had tough times in his personal life with the passing away of close ones then had a good IPL with Rajasthan Royals, and now with the call to the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour. #SLvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 10, 2021

Best of luck Chetan Sakariya, lost his brother & father this year, going through one of the hardest times anyone can imagine, and did so well for an injury-prone Rajasthan Royals. Congratulations on getting the call to the Indian team for Sri Lanka tour.



God is there:) — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 10, 2021

January - His brother passed away



April - He made his IPL debut



May - His dad passed away due to COVID



June - He gets picked for the Indian squad



What a roller coaster year it has been for Chetan Sakariya. So happy that life's been kind to him and his talent. ❤️#INDvSL — Vinesh Prabhu (@vp1994) June 11, 2021

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The Indian team for the Sri Lanka assignment is as follows:



Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Twitter Hails Shikhar Dhawan’s Promotion to Captaincy for SL TourMilitant or Martyr? Decoding Cult of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.