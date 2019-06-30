Twitter Hails Mohammed Shami’s Five-Wicket Haul Against England

As Mohammed Shami snared five wickets for 69 runs against England, he took his wickets tally to 13 from just three games in this World Cup. He is also in the top five wicket takers list in the World Cup so far. In addition to that, he has the best average and the strike rate among all the bowlers in the tournament so far.

On a day when the other Indian bowlers failed to take wickets against a dominating England batting line-up, Shami brought India back into the game with his strikes at regular intervals.

It was primarily due to his spell, that England, were in a way, restricted to 337/7 when they looked well on course to score over 400.

This was also Shami’s third consecutive 4-wicket haul in World Cup matches, second only to Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

The England openers added 166 inside 22 overs. After Kuldeep Yadav’s initial breakthrough, Shami picked up the next two wickets I a space of England scoring 40 runs.

He then again came back at the death to pick the key wicket of Jos Buttler for 20 and also dismissing Chris Woakes.

The Bengal pacer, got lauded on Twitter for his exploits. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his spell against England.

Mohammed Shami completes his five-for ✋



It's his first five-wicket haul in ODIs ?



He now has 13 wickets in three games at #CWC19



What an impact he's having ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/m8AGmaNgKB











— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

13 wickets in 3 games for Shami. No wonder a lot of people felt that he should’ve been the first choice pacer to partner Bumrah. #EngvInd #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 30, 2019

Fantastic five for Shami but standing ovation for Bumrah .. 1/44 in a 337 run innings. Five overs on the trot at death. Number 1 for a good darn reason.. The real boom boom #IndvEng — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 30, 2019

If Shami doesn’t take another wicket in his last over I’ll be convinced he only learnt the 4 multiplication table in school ? — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 30, 2019

Anyone still thinks Bhuvi ahead of Shami?#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Mohammed Shami:



- 2nd player after Shahid Afridi (in 2011) to take three consecutive 4-fers in World Cup



- 2nd Indian after Narendra Hirwani (in 1988) to take three consecutive 4-fers in ODI cricket#CWC19 #ENGvIND







— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 30, 2019

Three consecutive four-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups:



Shahid Afridi, 2011

Mohammad Shami, 2019*#INDvENG





— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

✅4-40 vs AFG

✅4-16 vs WI

✅5-69 vs England

✅First 5-wkt haul

✅2nd in world to take 4+ wkts in 3 consecutive World Cup matches

✅2nd Indian to take 4+ wkts in 3 consecutive ODIs

✅Leading Indian wicket taker in #CWC19



Mohammed Shami ???#INDvENG #IndiavsEngland #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/NFwt4cj74R















— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 30, 2019

Mohd Shami, one of the most consistent performers of the Indian cricket team — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 30, 2019

Only two bowlers have taken 4 wickets in 3 consecutive World Cup matches. Mohammad Shami in 2019 and Shahid Afridi in 2011. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 30, 2019

Most wickets for India in World Cup:



44 in 23 Games Zaheer

44 in 34 Games Srinath

31 in 18 Games Kumble

30 in 10 Games Shami*









— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 30, 2019

