Twitter Hails Mohammed Shami’s Five-Wicket Haul Against England

As Mohammed Shami snared five wickets for 69 runs against England, he took his wickets tally to 13 from just three games in this World Cup. He is also in the top five wicket takers list in the World Cup so far. In addition to that, he has the best average and the strike rate among all the bowlers in the tournament so far.

On a day when the other Indian bowlers failed to take wickets against a dominating England batting line-up, Shami brought India back into the game with his strikes at regular intervals.

It was primarily due to his spell, that England, were in a way, restricted to 337/7 when they looked well on course to score over 400.

This was also Shami’s third consecutive 4-wicket haul in World Cup matches, second only to Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

The England openers added 166 inside 22 overs. After Kuldeep Yadav’s initial breakthrough, Shami picked up the next two wickets I a space of England scoring 40 runs.

He then again came back at the death to pick the key wicket of Jos Buttler for 20 and also dismissing Chris Woakes.

The Bengal pacer, got lauded on Twitter for his exploits. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his spell against England.

