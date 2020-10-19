Twitter geotag controversy; showed Jammu & Kashmir as a part of China during a live broadcast

A lot of Indians got furious and stirred a massive controversy over Twitter when it showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Peoples Republic of China during a live broadcast. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale was doing a Live on Twitter near the Leh airport where it came to his notice that the location i.e Jammu & Kashmir was shown and geotagged as a part of China.

"There has been no reaction or no reaction from Twitter or Twitter India on the issue', says Nitin Gokhale. Will the Indian government pull up Twitter over this sensitive issue?

