Twitter Flooded With Memes After Class 12 Boards Get Cancelled

After a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministers, the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled this year for CBSE and CISCE students.

The meeting was chaired by PM and attended by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

“It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," an official statement said.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of PM Modi announced, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

Soon after the announcement, Twitter was flooded with reactions and memes.

Earlier in April, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 board exams for 2021.

Also Read: It's Raining Memes on Twitter as Mumbai Sees Its First Showers

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Babar Azam to Speak to Amir as Speculation of IPL Stint GrowsTwitter Flooded With Memes After Class 12 Boards Get Cancelled . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.