Twitter Divided on Hardik Pandya’s Gesture for Black Lives Matter

Hardik Pandya’s gesture of taking a knee in support of #BlackLivesMatter has left Twitter divided.
On Sunday, 25 October, the 27-year-old all-rounder took a knee after reaching his half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya also became the first player to do so in the IPL.
Earlier, a few days ago, West Indies Test Captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder had said that he was disappointed with the fact that no one had taken a stand for the issue in the IPL.
However, Pandya’s gesture met with mixed reactions from the netizens on Twitter. Some of the users said that the gesture was more of a performative reaction and ignorant of the issues plaguing our country. Many were of the view that racism isn’t really a major issue in India and was West-centric. The outrage was more since people alleged that cricketers don’t stand in support of the issues of minorities and less privileged in their own country.
To be honest Racism is more of a problem in European countries and USA because of their white privileges and colonial history.. India has different other issues— akki (@activeakki) October 25, 2020
Hardin Pandya is an example of performative activism.— Nope (@womxn_living) October 26, 2020
@hardikpandya7 When will #DalitLivesMatters and #AdivasiLivesMatter for you?!— Neelam Sumbrui (@neelamsumbrui) October 26, 2020
When you can't speak against atrocities back at home, it's quite evident that #BlackLivesMatter is another PR gimmick for you. SHAME #HardikPandya
How about speaking for the country you live in.#AllLivesMatter https://t.co/W67ZUgd3XU— X-Bhakt लाउडस्पीकर_ऑफ : rebellious (@loudspeaker_off) October 26, 2020
Kudos for your stand! But when was the last time you or any cricketer took a stand on atrocities against women, Dalits, less Privileged people in your own country!? #blm #HardikPandya https://t.co/Hmf7q66MA0— Kulpreet Singh (@skulpreet430) October 26, 2020
#DalitLivesMatter ❌#AdivasiLivesMatter ❌#MuslimLivesMatter ❌#FarmerLivesMatter ❌— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 26, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
The usual gimmicks of the Indian Middle class. https://t.co/gotv9q2r8w
Imagine the outrage of the majority if a cricketer had said #DalitLivesMatter #MuslimLivesMatter or #LGBTQLivesMatter— Sankul // Dalit Lives Matter (@sankul333) October 26, 2020
These celebrities will only stand for a cause if it's profitable for them https://t.co/SjjWNeAK3C
Okay international solidarity, but did you stand up for what happens in your own country? Do Dalit lives don't matter to you? Or that won't get your brownie point? https://t.co/ghQzdefn9p— S (@trashours) October 26, 2020
Why not Dalit Lives, Muslim Lives or Kashmiri Lives Matter bro? Your performative wokeness is showing. https://t.co/ki74215UGh— 리야 #DalitLivesMatter (@thescarnbee) October 26, 2020
While many asked if any such political gestures were allowed on the field referring to the former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s incident. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, International Cricket Council had asked MS Dhoni to not use the gloves which had the ‘Balidan’ sign of the Indian Army. Many users even urged the BCCI to take cognisance of this matter.
But but @msdhoni wasn’t allowed to wear Balidan badge citing ICC regulations. https://t.co/BM0vD7Xm8x pic.twitter.com/LXfQI31QTT— Sonal Goyal (@goyal_sonal) October 26, 2020
Is it ok to do this @SGanguly99 @JayShah ?Dhoni was not allowed to wear Balidan logo in his gloves of Indian Army but this?This guy behaves like a woke person and has no clue even..Hope @BCCI takes this into notice https://t.co/jI5XO9zhPS— Shreyas Bhat (@shhhyas) October 26, 2020
Hopong @BCCI will take cognizance. @ICC stopped @msdhoni from wearing those gloves. It's @BCCI turn to ban these things in cricket and better ban him too. We have better all-rounders here. https://t.co/ocFa2IfrL5— Suraj Prabhakar (@SurajPrabhakar5) October 26, 2020
@msdhoni was not allowed to wear #balidaan_badge but @BCCI will you allow this cheap stunt from a national player..! https://t.co/ZRWXDtf5Ks— Abhay Pratap Singh (@abhaysleepy) October 26, 2020
Is this even allowed @BCCI @SGanguly99 #HardikPandya https://t.co/iCv0Eo7OsA— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) October 26, 2020
On the other hand, a few users applauded Pandya’s gesture and said that it took a long time for someone to take a knee in the IPL. They praised him for raising his voice and said that it should have happened a long ago.
This is a phenomenal gesture from a person who has, in the past, demonstrated love for what the world calls 'black culture', but not an understanding of it. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/A3k0xcIIxH— Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) October 25, 2020
Finally someone has done it. It's a real shame that @IPL @SGanguly99 @BCCI didn't take this initiative. Thank you @hardikpandya7 #BlackLivesMatter @mipaltan https://t.co/qeTz1nyVAp— Adil Shaik (@AdShaik99) October 26, 2020
At last, someone from IPL shows solidarity to #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Fspn5KQKqN— Shaji MS (@shaj_ii) October 26, 2020
Well done for raising this voice..#BlackLivesMatter @Jaseholder98 @JofraArcher— दीप सिंह पटेल ⚕️ (@singh1995_) October 26, 2020
♥️♥️ https://t.co/oONGjS94En
Gesture to be followed #BlackLivesMatter @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/tSDAo1CQBK— Sreya Ravikumar ⁷ (@sreya27) October 26, 2020
