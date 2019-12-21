Twitter blasts at Alia Bhatt for posting wrong preamble to support students on CAA

Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."Learn from the students", she wrote with the picture of the preamble. While her emotions might have been upheld just fine, netizens were quick to point out that the actor shared an image of the wrong Preamble on her official social media handle.