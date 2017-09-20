Twitter adds former Google executive to its board

San Francisco, Sep 20 (IANS) Twitter has added Patrick Pichette, who served as Google's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 2008 to 2015, to its board of directors.

Pichette will replace Hugh Johnston, the CFO of Pepsi, who joined Twitter's board last year, technology news website Recode reported late on Tuesday.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Pichette's term will begin on December 1, the report added.

Pichette is the second well-known Google executive to join Twitter's board, after longtime Google executive Omid Kordestani who joined Twitter as the chairman in 2015.

Earlier, India-born Sriram Krishnan, a former top executive from Facebook and Snap, was hired by Twitter as its senior director of product.

Krishnan, who will join the company on October 2, shared the news in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

