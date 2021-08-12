Twitter Accounts of RS Surjewala, 4 Other Congress Leaders Locked, Party Alleges

Days after Rahul Gandhi's account was locked by Twitter over a contentious tweet, the Congress Party on Wednesday, 11 August, alleged that the accounts of five more INC leaders – Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, Jitendra Singh Alwar, and Sushmita Dev have been locked.

The Congress party has blamed its nemesis, the BJP, for the Twitter action.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Congress representative asserted the party's protest against the locking of the accounts.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, (sic)" Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of party's communication department, said in a tweet.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani. He thinks the virtual locks of twitter will deter us from fighting for India?? (sic)" he added in another tweet.

The list goes on@Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more.



Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani?



He thinks the virtual locks of twitter will deter us from fighting for India?? — pranav jha (@pranavINC) August 11, 2021

'Deleted Rahul Gandhi's Tweet, Locked His Account': Twitter Tells Delhi HC

Twitter on Wednesday, 11 August, told the Delhi High Court that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's account was locked in response to one of his tweets, which had contravened the social media platform's policy.

Representing Twitter, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya also informed the court that it had deleted Gandhi's tweet, which shared a photograph of the parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in the national capital on 1 August, Bar & Bench had reported.

The Congress party on Saturday, 7 August, had announced that Gandhi's account was temporarily locked by the micro-blogging platform.

The party had levelled allegations against the BJP, suggesting its involvement in the Twitter action.

(With inputs from Bar & Bench)

