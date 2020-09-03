



03 Sep 2020: Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked, investigation on

On Thursday, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked, the social media giant confirmed.

The account @narendramodi_in was compromised and cryptic messages were posted.

Quickly after the development came to the fore, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted."

Tweets: Hackers asked for generous donation: Reports

One tweet posted on the account, after it was hacked, read, "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6. (sic)"

As per India Today, another tweet read, "Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall."



