Twitter Account of PM Modi’s Website Hacked With Posts on Bitcoin

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked, the social media website said on Thursday, 3 September.

The account, narendramodi_in, reportedly had tweets appealing people "to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19". "Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate Bitcoin...," multiple tweets read.

"Yes this account is hacked by John Wick. We have not hacked Paytm Mall," another tweet read.

The posts have since been deleted.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," Twitter was quoted as saying in a statement.

The account has 2.5 million followers. Apart from this, PM Modi has a personal Twitter account, as well as the account of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

(With inputs from Reuters)

