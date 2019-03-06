Twinkle SHOCKED when Akshay put Himself on FIRE

Actor Akshay Kumars entries at the shows are always different and fierce He blows our mind with his stunts and acts always Again the actor made a flaming entry at an event for his first digital platform debut show titled The End Yes the actor actually put himself on fire but oops Looks like this stunt of him didnt go down well for his wife Twinkle Khanna Akshays digital debut with an edgeofthe seat thriller series whose working title is The End was hosted by Amazon Prime India