Twin sons of Kashmiri shopkeeper shine in NEET 2020

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Twin sons of a Kashmiri shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district made their parents proud by sailing through the coveted National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 with flying colours.

The siblings, Gowhar Bashir and Shakir Bashir, hailing from the Batpora village of Kunzar, scored 657 and 651 points respectively out of the total 720 marks.

Relatives thronged the family's residence on Monday to congratulate the duo on their success.

Gowhar, who scored 657 marks expressed his gratitude to God and his parents as well as his brother for this success.

"My greatest thanks go to my parents. They always pushed us to study hard and our punishments due to carelessness taught us very valuable lessons. They taught us to always give out 100 per cent and do everything in moderation, both games and studies," Gowhar said.

Echoing his brother's sentiments, Shakir said, "Our parents played a very important role in our success. Since childhood, they taught us the importance of hard work. Even though we were from a middle-class family and had financial problems sometimes, they told us to focus on our studies and not bother about the other problems.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the duo, Bashir Ahmad said that he was extremely elated that his two sons had received good scores.

"We are a very middle-class family and do not have much but my wife and I were adamant that our sons should study and do well. I barely make around 4,000 to 5,000 per month from my store. My wife and I also pick up roadside jobs sometimes to make extra money so that we could continue to support their education," Ahmad said.

"I am elated that my sons performed so well. Not only made their parents proud but they have made the whole Valley proud," he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday. (ANI)