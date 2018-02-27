Twenty20 cricket meet for visually impaired begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (IANS) A two-day Twenty20 triangular cricket tournament for the visually impaired began here on Tuesday.

The tournament, organised by the Cricket Association for Blind in India, witnessed two matches. In the first match, Jharkhand beat hosts Punjab by just two runs.

Jharkhand scored 115/7 while Punjab could only score 113/8.

In the second Match, Kerala beat Jharkhand by 57 runs. Kerala scored 188/4. In reply, Jharkhand scored 131/6.

Kerala will play against Punjab on Wednesday and then the finals will be played. Both matches will take place in PCA in Mohali.

Volunteers of Udham NGO also helped to organise the matches.

Players of India Team Golu Kumar, Tajinder Pal, Ajesh, Vishnu and Mohammad Farhaan are representing their states.

--IANS

