What twelve nations/regions are doing to get students safely back to schools in times of COVID-19

To open or not to open? Schools around the world have tried to make exactly this decision amid pressures from parents, school authorities and health authorities during the coronavirus lockdown.

There are so many variables involved: The wellbeing of students and teachers, the education and social needs of school-going children, the freedom and sanity of working parents to attend to their jobs without needing to worry about their kids being around, and more.

Given the difficulty of the situation around the world, various countries are in different stages of planning and reopening schools. These decisions have been made by national or state governments along with local and school authorities.

More than a billion students are still out of school due to nationwide school closures, a 24 August >UNICEF report said. "We are slowly seeing an increasing number of children return to the classroom."

Of the 134 countries that have shut down schools, 59 of them (around 44 percent) have already reopened schools or plan to very soon, and 105 (roughly 80 percent) have decided on a reopening date as of 24 August 2020. In some countries, the added complication of active COVID-19 community transmission complicates things " in India and the US, for example.

Here's a look at what various countries are doing to get kids back in school safely.

Southeast Asia

In India, Nepal and Bangladesh, schools remain shut, with some schools (mostly private schools) taking classes online.

As per the Indian government's Unlock 4 guidelines, students of Classes 9 to 12 can visit schools on a voluntary basis starting 21 September to consult teachers and get guidance on their courses. As schools partially reopen on 21 September, only half the teaching and non-teaching staff have been called to schools at a time. School for students in all other classes will remain closed till 30 September.

In Sri Lanka, the government has allowed schools with no reported cases of COVID-19 to reopen partially, for grades that are writing national examinations this year.

South Korea

In South Korea (more so than in India), the emphasis on academics is widely-known, with most kids commonly looking at 12-hour school days. The country deferred opening schools five times over a two-month period, as per a TIME magazine report.

A phased reboot was rolled out, starting with high-school seniors on 20 May. As per the plan, middle-school and elementary school kids were also to return to schools starting 3 June. But just days after reopening, cases of COVID-19 among students in Seoul prompted hundreds of schools to close again, or delay reopening by a few more weeks.

At schools that are open, temperature checks are required at entrances and students required to wear masks, socially distance and frequently wash their hands. Some schools have instructed students to come in on alternate days. Others have adopted a hybrid face-to-face and online approach to taking lessons.

View photos Students having lunch with transparent dividers separating them at the canteen of an elementary school in South Korea, in May. Image: Twitter/Jeff Ballinger More

Students having lunch with transparent dividers separating them at the canteen of an elementary school in South Korea, in May. Image: Twitter/Jeff Ballinger

Denmark

After a month in lockdown, Denmark became the first Western country to reopen its schools on 15 April. Kids between the ages of two and 12 years returning to school were sectioned off into "micro groups" of 12 (aka "protective bubbles"). Each group came to school at a different time slot, ate lunch separately and have designated zones in the playground. Students had to wash their hands every two hours, but face masks were not made mandatory. Classrooms were rearranged so that desks were placed two meters apart, and all the study material was sanitized twice a day. Classes were also held outside whenever possible, and for a change, parents were not allowed on school property.

Story continues