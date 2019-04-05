TV feature to mark Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) A two-part television feature will commemorate the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, marking a centenary since the April 13, 1919 incident which stirred the conscience of millions.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Punjab Government entrusted EPIC Channel with the creation of the film "Jallianwala Bagh - Punjab Ka Dil", produced as an EPIC Original for the Punjab government, read a statement.

Its first part will air on Saturday, and the second part will be telecast on April 13.

In 1919 on the same date, General Reginald Dyer opened fire on a peaceful gathering of unarmed people at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Hundreds of people lost their lives and many more were injured as they were trapped in an enclosed area, under relentless, unprovoked firing, with the only exit from the park blocked.

The feature examines the events leading up to the incident and analyses the far-reaching impact of its fall-out.

It has interviews with scholars, rare archival footage, meetings with descendants of the victims, along with an exploration of those who visit the spot to pay homage. The hour-long narrative explores the various facets that make the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy an extremely significant event in India's history.

Akul Tripathi, Head - Content and Programming, EPIC Channel added, "We are honoured and proud to be the vessel of choice to tell the story of such an important moment in India's history. The feature is a homage to generations of martyrs and freedom fighters from the brave land of the Punjab. The Jallianwala Bagh incident and its sacrifices must not be forgotten, today and by generations to come."

--IANS

rb/bg