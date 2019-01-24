TV actors want new government to fight graft, crimes against women

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Ahead of India's 70th Republic Day on January 26 and Lok Sabha elections in April-May, TV actors like Mohit Malik, Rohitashv Gour and Sara Khan have pinned hopes on the new government to fight corruption and crimes against women.

"I hope to see better infrastructure and employment for the under-privileged and more opportunities for everyone. I would love to have different coastal ports for internal travel. For example, ferries from Versova to Bandra to cut traffic. I love this city (Mumbai), but the traffic is the only thing that is not in our control and I know it will keep increasing.

"So maybe, using another mode of transport like water can help," "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" actor Mohit Malik told IANS.

Actress Sara Khan feels that election is the most important time for citizens in a country and its politicians.

"We vote for someone with a lot of hope and expectations. I understand that there is a need for time and process to settle down everything. We citizens need to have passion," she said.

She sees a connection between education and respect for women. Sara of "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai" fame also wants action to be taken against the "ongoing violence against women".

Actor Rohitashv Gour, currently seen as Manmohan Tiwariji in the show "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai", believes that although the "nation's judicial system has evolved over the years, we have somewhere failed to provide justice to women in general".

"The one alteration to an Indian law that could change the way India sees its women is extreme penalty against minors held for a rape case. If we believe in taking stringent action against those who are responsible for victimising women, the age of the man should not determine the level of action to be taken against him."

Talking about women's empowerment, actress Ashnoor Kaur said: "In the show 'Patiala Babes', we talk a lot about women's empowerment, and the government is undoubtedly working on it, but I feel they should put in more effort."

She also wants the new government to work on traffic problems, condition of roads and noise pollution.

On this Republic Day, "Main Bhi Ardhangini" actor Avinash Sachdev prays for a better India where "human beings and moral rights will not just be a part of the constitution, but also a part of every Indian's right".

