Tuting face-off issue resolved in Arunachal: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Chinese road-building team entered one kilometer inside Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh last week and they were sent back after confrontation with Indian troops. Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Monday, said the issue has been resolved and they had a Border Personnel Meeting after that. In Doklam, there has been major reduction from Chinese side, the Chief added. He went on saying that tensions remain between India and China at LAC (Line of Actual Control) due to border issue.