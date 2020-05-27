Tussle over Shramik Special trains for migrants continues between Centre and states; NCP accuses Piyush Goyal of playing 'dirty politics'

The allotment and frequency of Shramik Special trains for stranded migrant workers in various parts of the country have not only become a logistical nightmare but also a cause for trading barbs between Centre and those states which are ruled by opposition parties particularly the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra VS Centre

A political slugfest over the Shramik Special trains is going on between Union railways minister Piyush Goyal and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for the last two days, with the state alleging that not enough trains are being provided to it.

This war of words on Twitter began with Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticising the Centre in a video briefing for not providing enough trains for the migrants to return home despite several requests. He also said the state was yet to receive the Centre's share of the train ticket cost.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal hit back in a series of tweets over a span of four hours, saying Shramik Special trains that were planned to have originated from Maharashtra failed to do so because of the state's lack of preparedness.

He said 145 such trains were planned to be operationalised from Maharashtra on Tuesday, but less than 10 percent could actually run due to non-availability of passengers.

"Till 6 pm, 85 out of the 145 trains were to run from Maharashtra today (Tuesday), out of which only 27 could run due to non-arrangement of passengers by the state government. I request the Maharashtra government again to please help us take the poor labourers to their homes," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, he tweeted, saying the railways had planned to run 50 trains from Maharashtra by 3 pm, but only 13 could be operationalised.

"On request of Maharashtra government, we arranged 145 Shramik Special Trains today (Tuesday). These trains are ready since morning. 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm but only 13 trains have due to lack of passengers," Goyal said.

"The Maharashtra government has tried to politicise the difficulties of migrant labourers," he further alleged.

Earlier, the railways had issued statements, saying it had planned 125 trains for evacuating migrants from Maharashtra on 25 May, but the state government was only able to give information for 41 till 2 am.

"Out of these 41 trains, only 39 could run as passengers could not be brought by local authorities and two trains had to be cancelled," it said.

"After meticulous planning and sustained efforts, the railways mobilised its resources at very short notice and prepared 145 Shramik trains to depart from Maharashtra on 26 May," a statement issued by the national transporter said.

"Till 12 noon, 25 trains were planned to run from Maharashtra but no departure could happen due to lack of passengers. Boarding for the first train could only commence at CSMT at 12.30 pm," it added.

According to the railways, 68 trains from Maharashtra were planned to depart for Uttar Pradesh, 27 for Bihar, 41 for West Bengal, two each for Odisha and Tamil Nadu and one each for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Taking a dig at Goyal, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on Monday, saying, "The Maharashtra government has given you a list of the workers who wish to return home. The only request is that the trains should reach the station, as announced earlier."