Tushar Gandhi praises govt's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi on the occasion of 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi praised the government of India's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He said, "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is praiseworthy because Bapu said 'Cleanliness is next to Godliness', but Bapu's cleanliness was not only external, his cleanliness was the cleansing of the soul and mind also, which was equally important." "No amount of cleaning the streets of the nation will clean the psyche of the nation and that is what is very important. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is also reduced to a ritual and I don't think that when something is reduced to a ritual, it remains honest," he added.