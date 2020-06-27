Turning Crisis into Opportunity: How Leaders are Rebranding Themselves for Post-Pandemic Politics

How political leaders react in the face of crisis decides the fate of nations for years to come.

For example, when the Great Depression ravaged the United States in the 1930s, President Franklin D Roosevelt introduced the New Deal to address the desperate need for reform and to accelerate the recovery rate from the economic collapse, which eventually led America into an era of prosperity by the 40s.

A contrasting instance is how President Thomas Woodrow Wilson handled the Spanish flu during the midterm polls of 1918 in the United States.

As local governments struggled to enforce social distancing norms and cancelled several public gatherings, closed theatres and parks, Wilson neither publicly acknowledged that a health crisis existed, nor made any effort to tackle it, which eventually resulted in 6,75,000 deaths in the United States alone.

Needless to say, Wilson did pay the price for it. He not only caught the flu a year later, but his party also lost both the chambers of Congress to the Republicans during the 1918 elections.

Circa 2020, politicians know better than to repeat Wilson's mistake. Although the American President, Donald Trump, did try to downplay the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the initial days, as it became clearer that there is no way of brushing aside a crisis of this magnitude, Trump along with most politicians and political parties across the world began to accept the pandemic as the next big poll agenda on which elections can be won or lost.

Several parties have already started rebranding their campaigns as well as the image of their leaders for the post-COVID-19 political landscape, using this crisis as an opportunity to adjusting the fulcrum of their political ideology.

Closer home, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government as well as the Congress are making endeavours to revamp and prepare for a challenging new future, through ideological discussions, as well as political and economic discourse.

'Kerala Dialogue', a new online platform to discuss and debate global development amid the pandemic is one such endeavour that was launched on Thursday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his opening address, Vijayan said, “We now know that we will have to change for this new world (the post-pandemic era). Our priorities are going to change, even the way we organise our society may change. Some of the common knowledge that we take for granted might become useless, and we may have to get new knowledge to adapt. This is not something that governments alone can do and a society-wide conversation is necessary. We have to search, develop, discuss and debate ideas, and models through these conversations. Like many other occasions, Kerala would be a pathfinder in this quest too.”

The Kerala government, so far, had been successful in decelerating the rapid growth of COVID-19, with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the country.

However, the online endeavour is a clear indication that the party is not resting on its laurels before the upcoming Assembly elections due next year.

Ironically, the CPI(M) is the same party which fought hard against computers and digitisation for years, before embracing it recently, and it seems they do know how to use it to their advantage now.

As part of discussions of ‘Kerala Dialogue’, the audiences also heard academician, linguist and libertarian socialist Noam Chomsky, Nobel laureate and developmental economist Amartya Sen, and WHO’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan. They discussed the shifting socio-political topography across the world due to the pandemic and how that would impact the future.

Amartya Sen, whose works generally focus on social welfare and social justice, said that the pandemic can represent a watershed moment in Kerala.

Praising the state government’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic, Sen said, “Kerala has managed to combat bureaucracy and red tape-ism while doing things with exceeding speed in dealing with COVID-19. It is really very important, not just in dealing with COVID-19, but also for economic development, to get going at a high speed.”

Recalling the Bengal famine of 1943, Sen drew parallels between how imperialist powers of Britain and in modern times, the US, (which also has “imperialist features”) demonstrate an utter lack of sympathy to the perils of non-dominant groups, in the face of adversity.

Story continues