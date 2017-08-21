Turkish football club Antalyaspor signs midfielder Nasri

Manchester, Aug 21 (IANS) French midfielder Samir Nasri has joined Antalyaspor from Manchester City, the British football giants confirmed on Monday.

Nasri scored 27 goals in the 176 matches he played with City after joining them in 2011 from Arsenal, reports Efe.

"Samir Nasri has left City to join Turkish side Antalyaspor on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance," said a statement on Man City's official website.

The 30-year-old played last season on loan at Spanish club Sevilla, helping them to finish fourth in the La Liga table.

Nasri, who has been capped 41 times for France, fell out of favour with City chief coach Pep Guardiola and joined the Turkish club.

