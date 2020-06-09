Turkish Airlines Offers 40 Percent Discount on Fares for Covid-19 Healthcare Workers

Turkish Airlines has announced that it is offering a 40 percent discount on airfares for health care workers across the globe. The national flag carrier of Turkey said that the campaign was aimed at people “who are working selflessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.” Up to three people travelling with a health care worker would be able to benefit from the discount, the airline said.

The tickets must be purchased before Aug. 1 for flights before May 31, 2021. Turkish airline companies resumed domestic flights last week. International flights are scheduled to resume gradually as of June 10.

Interestingly, the move by the Turkish Airlines is similar to budget-airline AirAsia India when it announced a special initiative last week called "AirAsia RedPass", acknowledging the contribution made by healthcare workers in handling the Covid-19 crisis. Under the initiative, AirAsia is giving away 50,000 free seats on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their efforts in working tirelessly to cure those affected by Covid-19, and that too, by risking their own lives.

AirAsia India also said that applications will remain open till 12 June 2020 for doctors across the country and they would be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airports as well. The RedPass would be valid for a one-way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network.

