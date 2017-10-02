Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel win first match against Egypt's Ahly

Tunis (Tunisia), Oct 2 (IANS) Tunisian football club Etoile sportive du Sahel won 2-1 against Egypt'S Al Ahly at the Olympic Stadium in Sousse.

Etoile du Sahel head coach Hubert Velud said that his players were up in this first leg of the semifinals at Champions League on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We need to achieve a positive result in the second leg in Egypt to play the final of this competition," he said to Xinhua.

On the other hand, Hossam el-Badri, head coach of Al Ahly from Egypt, affirmed that his players were "determined to impose their game but we were in front of a solid defense".

Etoile du Sahel began the scoring with a goal by Alaya Brigui in the 15th minute on the first half of the match. In the second half, Al-Ahly equalized throug Salah Gomaa in the 66th minute. After seven minutes, Aymen Ben Amor scored the second goal for Etoile du Sahel with a magnificent shot.

The second leg of this semi-finals will be held on Oct. 20 at the home stadium of Al-Ahly in Cairo.

