Tunisian President Receives U.S. Delegation Carrying Message From Biden

CAIRO: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday received an official U.S. delegation headed by deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer, who carried a written message from President Joe Biden, the Tunisian presidency posted on Facebook.

During the meeting Saied said the measures he had taken – dismissing the prime minister, freezing Parliament and assuming executive authority – were within the framework of implementing the constitution and responding to a popular will in light of the political, economic and social crises, and rampant corruption and bribery.

