Tunisia qualifies for Russia World Cup

Tunis, Nov 12 (IANS) Tunisia has officially taken a ticket to the football World Cup Russia 2018 after a 0-0 draw against Libya on the last day of the African qualifying rounds.

Tunisia went one point ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in group A by 14 points against 13 points on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tunisian coach Nabil Maaloul told Xinhua after the match: "We are qualified and we will be in Russia." He thanked his players for "having done their best".

This will be Tunisia's fifth World Cup since 1978.

