Tu Meri, Main Tera' traces the journey of love

A new track from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Namaste England' is out and it is dedicated to everyone who has been in love. Titled as 'Tu Meri, Main Tera', the song features the journey of Param (Arjun) from Punjab to London to find Jasmeet (Parineeti) after she goes to London to fulfill her dreams. The video of the song showcases the struggles faced by him in his attempt to meet his ladylove, prompting one to wonder, 'How far can one go for love?' The movie has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry between the leading duo. This will be Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after starring together in their debut film 'Ishaqzaade'. The film, which has been shot in Punjab and London, traces the journey of two individuals who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe. The movie is a sequel of the 2007 film 'Namaste London', which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Vipul Shah, the flick will hit the big screens on October 19 this year.