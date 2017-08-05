TU-142 aircraft museum construction going on in full swing in Visakhapatnam

A TU-142 Aircraft is being turned into an aircraft museum on the Beach Road near Kursura Submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam. The museum in the city will be ready by September as the construction work is going on in full swing with more than 40 members working for it. The TU-142 aircraft was bought by India from Russia in 1988 and it landed in Vishakapatnam for the last time after it was decommissioned on March 29 at INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu. It rendered 29 years of service to the defence forces. The museum is being set up by the Tourism Department at an estimated cost of Rs.10 crore and Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) has been assigned the supervising responsibilities.