TTV Dinakaran reaches Chennai, Supporters gather outside his residence

Supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran gathered outside his residence in Chennai's Adyar and welcomed him with great enthusiasm on Saturday. Dinakaran left Delhi after Tis Hazari court on Thursday granted bail to him and his aide Mallikarjun in the case of allegedly bribing Election Commission officials for AIADMK's two leaves symbol. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakhs.