Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran arrived at Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison to meet All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala. Sasikala is serving four-year sentence for corruption. Dhinakaran had earlier filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court order on the dispute over AIADMK 'two leaves' election symbol case.