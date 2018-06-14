TTV Dhinakaran hails Madras HC's verdict on 18 disqualified MLA

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rebel MLA TTV Dhinakaran hailed Madras High Court's verdict on 18 disqualified MLA on Thursday. Madras HC today gave a split verdict on 18 disqualified MLAs case and it will be heard by a third judge. "The judge has given the right judgment. MLAs are with us, if they wanted some profit they wouldn't have been in opposition. They're fighters. We'll form Amma's govt", said Dhinakaran. The petition was filed after 18 MLAs were disqualified by ruling AIADMK party for "anti-party activities" when the MLAs withdrew support from the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam.