TTFI vice-president Karunakaran passes away

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) P. Karunakaran, vice-president of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Secretary of the Pondicherry Table Tennis Association, passed away on Friday at a Chennai hospital, where he was admitted for a kidney ailment, three days ago.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, and will be cremated at Pondicherry on Saturday.

Karunakaran, 65, had been in the forefront of Pondicherry table tennis for more than three decades, having organised several national rankings and two senior national championships there.

Recalling his services towards promotion of the sport in the union territory, Dushyant Chautala, MP and President of TTFI, said he has been deprived of the company of a great friend and an associate.

"Karunakaran was our esteemed member and a good friend, who always breathed table tennis. The sport has become poorer by his sudden loss," he said in his condolence message.

