TTD declares 'Anjanadri' in Tirumala is Hanuman's birthplace Eds: recasts para 14

·3-min read

Tirupati, Apr 21 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, on Wednesday announced that Lord Hanuman's birthplace was Anjanadri, a hillock at Japali Theertham located about 5 km from north of the hill temple.

The announcement, on 'Ram Navami' day, was made by a TTD constituted committee of scholars from different fields led by Prof Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University here, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy and Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy were also present.

The committee said Anjandri is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, popularly known as Sri Anjaneya Swamy in South India, according to a TTD official.

A booklet with 'epigraphical, scientific and mythological evidence', projecting Anjanadri, one of the seven hills at Tirumala, as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman was released by Muralidhara Sharma on the occasion.

Muralidhara Sharma said the panel has gathered some 'significant smithereens of evidence' based on the references in ancient literature, inscriptions, historical and astronomical calculations as well.

The TTD booklet, with 20 pages titled in Telugu as 'Sri Anjaneyaswamy Vari Janmasthalam Tirumalaloni Anjanadri' (Tirumala's Anjanadri is Sri Hanumans birthplace), was unveiled on the occasion.

It was distributed among media persons and other TTD officials, a TTD official told PTI.

The booklet would also be uploaded on the TTD website for the benefit of the public, the official added.

Purohit, who came here to offer worship to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of Rama Navami, hailed the committee's efforts and expressed satisfaction over its report projecting Anjanadri as the birthplace of Sri Hanuman, the official said.

In December last, TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy had constituted a high-level committee of scholars from various fields to study and gather evidence to establish that Anjanadri is the place where Lord Hanuman was born.

TTD's claim on the topic of Hanuman's birthplace has created a stir in religious, archaeological, and political circles in Karnataka because Hampi near Ballari is considered 'Kishkindha Kshetra' or monkey kingdom for ages.

While some archaeology and history scholars have dismissed the TTD's claim, the Karnataka unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said the TTD should take some more time and hold discussions with scholars and religious heads before arriving at any conclusion.

In Hindu mythology, there are different versions of where the monkey-God was born. Some tales have Hanuman as being born in a cave in Anjan village in Gumla district of Jharkhand while some others claim his birthplace as Maharashtra's Anjaneri hills near Nashik.

The temple of Lord Venkateswara is located on Venkatadri hill, the seventh and Narayanadri, Seshadri and Garudadri are among the other hills of Tirumala.

Hanuman is also hailed as 'Vayuputra' and as son of Anjana Devi who did 'tapas' in the one of the seven hills of Tirumala and it was named after her as 'Anjanadri.' Besides Muralidhara Sharma, the committee of scholars includes Prof Sannidhanam Sudarshana Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University here, Prof Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit varsity, professors Ranisadasiva Murthy, Sri Janumaddi Ramakrishna and Sankaranarayana of the National Sanskrit University. PTI COR SA BN BN

Latest stories

  • COVID: PM Modi Urges States to Avoid Lockdown in National Address

    PM Modi’s address came amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • US asks citizens to avoid India travel amid coronavirus surge

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised United States citizens to avoid traveling to India even if they are fully vaccinated, at a time when the Asian nation is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. If a journey can't be avoided, travelers must always wear a mask and maintain a six feet distance from others, the advisory underlined.

  • Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini gets new purple colour variant, pre-order in India starts on 23 April

    The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini can be pre-ordered by customers in India starting 5.30 pm IST on 23 April.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully takes maiden flight in Jezero Crater on Mars

    Perseverance rover sent a video showing the chopper hovering three meters for 10 seconds, then touching back down.

  • Is the Rise of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Generals Getting Out of PM Imran Khan's Hand?

    PM Imran Khan said 40 police vehicles had been burnt, damage worth tens of millions of rupees had been caused to people's private property, and four policemen had been martyred and more than 800 injured.

  • Gujarat Cong criticises PM for changing stand on lockdown

    <p>Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing a complete U-turn by downplaying the need for lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.</p>

  • Vitamin supplements may lower Covid risk for women, UK study finds

    <p>London, Apr 20 (PTI) Taking multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics or vitamin D supplements may lessen the risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection, at least among women, a new UK study reports on Tuesday.</p>

  • Bengal: Residents Leave Bhatapara In Anticipation Of Poll Violence

    And those who stay back, say that they have nothing but their lives to be looted. They will stay come what may.

  • Karnataka: Night Curfew Extended, Weekend Restrictions Imposed; Here's a List of What's Allowed and What's Not

    Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday.

  • With Numbers Dwindling At Protest Site, Farmer Unions Call For ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ March

    On the declining numbers at the Delhi border protest sites, the union members attributed it to the harvest season which is currently on in Punjab.

  • Why is India seeing such a huge surge in Covid-19 cases?

    A ‘double mutant’ strain, lack of medical supplies and the relaxation of lockdowns have combined to foment disaster Despite the Covid-19 surge, crowds have been allowed to gather for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, India. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters India has seen a terrifying increase in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Tuesday saw another new record when the country racked up 295,041 new cases, up from around 273,000 from the previous day, with no sign that the surge is abating. The capital Delhi was placed in lockdown for a week from Monday, and Maharashtra state, the centre of the surge and home to the financial capital, Mumbai, further tightened restrictions on shops and home deliveries from Tuesday. The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised against all travel to India, and the UK imposed restrictions on arrivals from the country. India has recorded more than 15m cases of Covid-19, second only to the US, and has the fourth highest death toll at more than 180,000. What has caused the resurgence, which Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, described on Tuesday as “like being hit by a storm”? Lack of preparedness At the beginning of February, India appeared to have the virus under control. Daily cases were barely more than 10,000 a day – considered low for a country of 1.3 billion people. india But since then the number has spiked twentyfold, catching the government off guard and underprepared. The health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said in March that the country had entered the “endgame” of the virus but cases were already beginning to take off by that point. Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who has been tracking India’s pandemic, told the Associated Press that India had failed to learn from second or third surges in countries including Brazil and the UK, to ensure it was ready for a similar situation. ‘Double mutant’ variant The discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in India has caused widespread concern and has been blamed as one of the main factors driving the wave of cases. The variant is known as B.1.617 and has caused alarm because it has two spike proteins rather than one. This so-called “double mutant” variant is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains. Although scientists are still not certain exactly how dangerous it is, the rapid spread of the variant through Maharashtra and then the rest of the country is key reason why the UK has banned travel from India. Health workers take Covid-19 swab samples at a sample collection centre in Prayagraj. Photograph: Prabhat Kumar Verma/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Health system overwhelmed There are multiple reports of people being unable to find hospital beds, with desperate relatives pleading on social media for help to find care. There is also a severe shortage of medical supplies, especially oxygen. A hospital at Burari on the outskirts of Delhi reported on Monday that it had only two days’ worth of oxygen left and that suppliers had run out. Just as was the wider health system, laboratories were unprepared for the steep rise in demand for testing that came with the surge. Everyone was “caught with their pants down”, according to A Velumani, the chairman and managing director of Thyrocare, one of India’s largest private testing labs. He told the Associated Press that the demand was now three times that of last year. Lockdowns eased too quickly India was praised for its swift lockdowns last year but there has been criticism of the government for allowing restrictions to ease too quickly. Modi, who has resisted suggestions that nationwide measures should be reintroduced has attracted fire for holding rallies without proper social distancing. Hindu festivals have also been allowed to go ahead, most notably the massive Kumbh Mela gathering in Haridwar which has attracted as many as 25 million people since January, including about 4.6 million last week alone, with most people ignoring Covid-19 guidelines. Vaccine rollout India launched a massive vaccination program but it has not been enough to stem the tide. More than 100m doses have been delivered but the country has been hampered by lack of supply. The government said last week it had fewer than 27m doses left, enough to last about nine days. India is the world’s biggest producer of vaccines and is now expected to divert some production to domestic use, causing alarm over shortages elsewhere in the world. Associated Press contributed to this story

  • Image of Bhopal’s Crematorium Ground Shared as ‘BJP-led Gujarat’

    The image is of the Bhadbhada crematorium ground in Bhopal, not Gujarat.

  • Qatar defies raging coronavirus cases, presses on with major sporting events

    In the past 30 days, more than 25,000 people tested positive compared to just 7,501 in January, among a population of 2.75 million, although there is no evidence linking sporting events to the surge.

  • Maharashtra Lockdown: As Covid Rages, Here's What Likely to be Allowed & Not as Part of New Curbs

    The government may do away with the pass system. Long distance trains and flights will continue to operate, while inter-district road transport will be monitored.

  • Today's Panchang, April 21, 2021: Check out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

    Aaj Ka Panchang, April 21, 2021: The day is dedicated to Lord Ram as he was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month

  • A Very Important Message to India Amid Second COVID Surge

    It’s the only way to protect yourself from the pandemic.

  • Girl, 7, shot dead in horrific incident in McDonald's drive-thru in US

    The child was reportedly shot multiple times as she waited in the drive-thru with her father.

  • In Order to Avoid Overseas Cases, Canada 'Looking Carefully' at UK's Decision to Red List India: Report

    According to a report by Hindustan Times, though Canada is yet to take a decision, the government is looking into ensuring that there are no cases from overseas.

  • LIVE: Maharashtra could be headed for full lockdown, night curfew imposed in K'taka, U'khand

    The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities.

  • Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy wants 15-day lockdown, Siddaramaiah says impose Sec 144

    The virtual all-party meeting was attended by the CM, who joined in from Manipal Hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19