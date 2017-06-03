TT Worlds: Ding ends Hirano's splendid run in women's singles semis

Dusseldorf (Germany), June 3 (IANS) World No.1 Ding Ning beat Japan's 17-year-old sensation Miu Hirano 4-1 in the women's singles semi-finals at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Ding's victory was sweet revenge for her shock defeat to Hirano in the Asian Championships quarter-finals last April and has also secured the title for China, reports Xinhua news agency.

She will fight for the title against world No.3 and compatriot Zhu Yuling, who edged world No. 2 Liu Shiwen 4-3 in the other semi-final.

Hirano has been regarded as the Chinese women's biggest threat after beating three Chinese players, including Ding, en route to the Asian crown. Ding opened the competition well, winning the first three games 11-4, 11-8 and 11-5 for a 3-0 lead.

The Japanese World Cup champion fought back with her powerful forehand attack and pulled one game back.

But Ding gave Hirano no chance in the next game and wrapped up the match at 11-5.

"I think I was extremely devoted to the competition today. As everyone saw, I even forgot what the points were near the end, so I was definitely very devoted on the court," Ding said.

Ding referred to the scenario that when she led 10-5, she thought the game was over.

She added, "I was under a lot of pressure because I had been drawn in the top half without any other Chinese player. I am happy that I have finished the job."

--IANS

pur/bg