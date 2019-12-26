Tsunami 2004: Victims remembered on 15th anniversary

Tsunami which occurred on December 26, 2004 claimed lives of over 2 lakh people around the world. The disaster which originated in Indian Ocean brought its havoc on 14 countries including India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and others. A resident of Kasimedu paid tribute to people who lost their lives by making sand sculpture. Many affected people are now living in residents provided by Government of India. Victims remembered their ordeal on this day. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also paid tribute to people who lost their lives in 2004 national disaster. A sand art was also created to remember the victims.