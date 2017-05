Lyon, May 27 (IANS) French tennis player Jo Wilfried Tsonga won the Lyon Open, his third Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title of this season, after defeating Czech Tomas Berdych on Saturday.

The second-seeded Frenchman overcame Berdych 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the final, reports Efe.

The 32-year-old Tsonga snatched the 15th ATP title of his career, and the third in 2017, after Marseilles and Rotterdam.

