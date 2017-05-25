Tsonga defeats Berlocq, advances to Lyon Open quarters

Madrid, May 25 (IANS) Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a tough game against Argentina's Carlos Berlocq to advance to the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open tennis tournament here.

Tsonga achieved a 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3 win on Wednesday, reports Efe.

The Frenchman had another similar match in terms of toughness against Berlocq in the Davis Cup three years ago in Argentina, but achieved victory at the end.

In the quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday, Tsonga will face Russian Karen Khachanov, who defeated Australian Jordan Thompson.

--IANS

gau/dg