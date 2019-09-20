Tsentr 2019: Indian Army participates in multinational military exercise in Russia

Russia, Sep 20 (ANI): Massive multinational military exercise is being carried out in Russia with participation of China, India and Pakistan. The military drills take place annually but Russia has upped the ante this year by inviting forces from China, India and Pakistan as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The exercise is a part of Exercise Tsentr 2019. The exercise involves thousands of weapons, military equipments, hundreds of aircrafts, some ships and support vessels. The drills are designed to test the combat-readiness of the military command and troops. At the same time, another Indian Army contingent is in the United States for 'Yudh Abhyas', an annual bilateral exercise.