TS Inter Second Year Exam result 2020: Telangana Board likely to announce Class 12 exam results by 15 June on official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the result for class 12 board examination, also known as the TS Inter Second Year exams by 15 June.

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Intermediate Second Year (TS Inter 2) examinations will be announced in the second week of June and the first year results will be declared in the third week.

According to a report by The Hindu, Reddy had earlier said during a meeting with officials of the Education Department that the evaluation process would be completed by 30 May so that results could be declared in second week of June.

While examinations for all major papers were conducted, the second year Geography and modern language papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Telangana Today last week said that the evaluation of Class 12 board exam would complete in a day or two, following which it will take the board another 10 to 12 days to declare the results.

The Indian Express reported that over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in Telangana. Of these, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.

Once the results are declared, they can be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

