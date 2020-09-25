TS ICET 2020 Hall Tickets Released at icet.tsche.ac.in, Find Direct Link to Admit Cards Here

The hall ticket for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 has been released on their website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Students can download their admit card online from the website of TS ICET 2020. For downloading, they need to fill in their TS ICET 2020 registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number in a window. Here is the direct link for TS ICET 2020 aspirants to download their admit cards.

The TS ICET 2020 test would be conducted on September 30 in the forenoon and afternoon shifts and on October 1 only in the afternoon shift. The TS ICET 2020 test centres will be Adilabad, Warangal and Visakhapatnam.

The last date for submission of application of TS ICET 2020 with late fee of Rs 1,000 is September 26, 2020. Applications will be only submitted via online mode.

TS ICET is conducted on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad by Kakatiya University, Warangal. It is an entrance test for admission in various state universities in the courses Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Kakatiya University is a public university located in Warangal, Telangana and received an A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India. The university has earlier conducted ICET several times between 2005 to 2014 and TS ICET from 2015 to 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TS ICET was delayed this year. In 2019, the exam was held in the month of May. The exam was earlier scheduled to happen in July this year.

In India, there are more than 58 lakh people infected with coronavirus and more than 92,000 lives have been claimed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around the globe, the numbers are much higher with a total of 3.24 crore Covid-19 cases.

In 2019, over 49,000 people appeared for TS ICET. Results of the exam will be tentatively declared on October 23, 2020.