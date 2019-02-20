Trying to put Masood Azhar on UN sanction list: Ambassador of France to India on French govt proposal

While speaking to ANI on France to move a proposal soon at the United Nations (UN) to put Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the global terrorist list, Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler said, ''We are very much pushing in to that direction. It has been two years that we are trying to put him on the United Nations (UN) sanction list.'' He also spoke on Rafale deal and said, ''I don't see any scandal what I see is a very good aircraft which has been purchased by the Government of India (GoI) and which comes probably to fly here in the sky of Bengaluru and which will join Indian Air Force within six months.''