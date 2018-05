All India Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Development Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh reacted to the allegations of attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter in West Bengal's Dinhata on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "a BJP agent had damaged a ballot box and I was trying to neutralize the situation." The incident took place at booth number 8/12 in the presence of police.