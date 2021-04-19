Trying our best to live up to commitments: EAM on Vaccine Export

New Delhi, Apr 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar via video conference of AIMA’s national leadership conclave on April 19 clarified the people questioning on the vaccine export and said that we spoke to the world & we are trying our best to live up to commitments. “It's not that we aren't prioritizing our people. As things got tough, we spoke to world & said - we tried our best to live up to commitments but please understand that we have a very serious situation at home & most of countries understand that,” the minister said. “As a foreign minister, I'm pushing other countries particularly some big countries, saying - look, please keep the raw materials flowing for vaccines to be made in India. The fact is that there're global supply chains,” he added. “Can I go around the world & tell people - guys, keep your supply chains flowing towards me? I'm asking you for raw materials but I'm not going to give vaccines. Look at the vaccine itself. Today, your largest vaccine under production is an international product,” he further added. “If you ask why are you exporting (vaccines) at all, somebody will ask -- why am I exporting to India. That is so short-sighted. Only non-serious, irresponsible people can make that argument: EAM S Jaishankar on people questioning vaccine export,” the minister added.