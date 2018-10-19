Will try to make one movie a year: Prashant Ingole

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prashant Ingole, known for contributing to Bollywood movies like "Mary Kom" and "Bajirao Mastani" as a lyricist, has made his directorial debut with the short film "Budh" (Awakening). He says he will try to make at least one movie every year.

"Writing lyrics is my first love. I will make films for the love of it... the ones which will give some message to the society and at the same time, will entertain people. I will try to make one movie a year and write for four to five films as a lyricist," Ingole told IANS.

Meanwhile, "Budh" was screened at the Delhi International Film Festival on Thursday.

"The film was made for film festivals. I might release it next year on the digital platform," said Ingole, who is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate.

Starring Richa Meena, Sudeep Sarangi, Geetanjali Mishra, Vineet Sharma, Sabina Jat and Devendra Prajapati, the short is based on three women from different states in India.

